A local resident walks past a damaged apartment block in Mariupol

A local resident walks past an apartment block damaged in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Mariupol, Ukraine September 25, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

 ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Negotiators to a stop-gap spending bill in the U.S. Congress have agreed to include about $12 billion in new aid to Ukraine in response to a request from the Biden administration, a source familiar with the talks said on Monday.

The source, who asked not to be identified, said the measure will also include resettlement funding for Afghan refugees.

Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden asked Congress to provide $11.7 billion in new emergency military and economic aid for Ukraine.

Congress is facing a midnight Friday deadline to pass the spending bill that also would temporarily fund a wide range of U.S. government programs.

(This story corrects 3rd paragraph to say "earlier this month", not "last month")

(Reporting by Richard Cowan)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments