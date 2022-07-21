NEW YORK (Reuters) - A former product manager at cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global and two others have been charged with wire fraud in connection with an insider trading scheme, U.S. prosecutors said on Thursday.

Ishan Wahi, the product manager, and Nikhil Wahi were arrested in Seattle on Thursday. The pair - as well as a third defendant, Sameer Ramani, who remains at large - also face charges from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Luc Cohen in New York)

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments