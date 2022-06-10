Passengers travel through Logan Airport in Boston

FILE PHOTO: A sign advertises coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday at Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

 BRIAN SNYDER

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) late on Friday issued an order rescinding a 17-month-old requirement that people arriving in the United States by air test negative for COVID-19.

The order signed by https://www.cdc.gov/quarantine/pdf/rescission-global-testing-order-p.pdf.pdf CDC Director Rochelle Walensky takes effect for flights departing to the United States from a foreign country at or after 12:01 a.mm ET (0400 GMT) Sunday, the agency said.

