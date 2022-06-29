U.S. House holds public hearings on Jan. 6, 2021 assault on Capitol

An animated recreation of a meeting between former U.S. President Donald Trump, former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, former Assistant U.S. Attorney General for the Office of Legal Counsel Steven Engel, former Trump Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, former Acting U.S. Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue, Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, former Trump White House lawyer Eric Herschmann and former Deputy White House Counsel Pat Philbin is shown during the fifth of eight planned public hearings of the U.S. House Select Committee to investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. June 23, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

 JONATHAN ERNST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The House of Representatives panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol said on Wednesday it had subpoenaed Pat Cipollone, who was White House counsel for then-President Donald Trump.

"The Select Committee's investigation has revealed evidence that Mr. Cipollone repeatedly raised legal and other concerns about President Trump’s activities on January 6th and in the days that preceded," the committee said in a statement.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Eric Beech)

