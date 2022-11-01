U.S. House Speaker Pelosi's husband violently assaulted during break-in at their house in San Francisco

FILE PHOTO: A screen grab taken from video shows damage to the home of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after her husband Paul Pelosi was violently assaulted during a break-in at their house in San Francisco, California, U.S., October 28, 2022. KGO TV via ABC via REUTERS

 HANDOUT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The current U.S. political climate calls for more resources to provide additional layers of physical security for members of Congress, Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said on Tuesday.

Authorities are monitoring thousands of cases across the country to stop potential threats, Manger said in a statement just hours before the man accused of beating U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer was expected to make his first court appearance.

(Reporting by Paul Grant; editing by Tim Ahmann)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments