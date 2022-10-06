Memorial service for Russian journalist Darya Dugina in Moscow

FILE PHOTO: Participants stand next to a coffin during a memorial service for Russian journalist Darya Dugina, who was killed in a car bomb attack, in Moscow, Russia August 23, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

 MAXIM SHEMETOV

LONDON (Reuters) - United States intelligence agencies believe parts of the Ukrainian government approved a car bomb attack near Moscow in August that killed Darya Dugina, the daughter of a prominent Russian nationalist, the New York Times reported, citing unidentified officials.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

The United States took no part in the attack on Dugina and was not aware of it ahead of time, the Times reported. American officials admonished Ukrainian officials over the assassination, the Times said.

After the attack, Ukraine denied involvement in the killing while Russia's Federal Security Service accused Ukraine's secret services of being behind it.

The New York Times quoted a Ukrainian presidential advisor, Mykhailo Podolyak, as repeating the denial that Kyiv was behind the attack. Podolyak did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment on the report.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Peter Graff)

