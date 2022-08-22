A man walks near a destroyed school, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Toretsk

A man walks near a destroyed school, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Toretsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

 AMMAR AWAD

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has intelligence that Russia is planning to launch fresh attacks against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and government facilities soon, a U.S. official said on Monday.

“We have information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days. Given Russia’s track record in Ukraine, we are concerned about the continued threat that Russian strikes pose to civilians and civilian infrastructure," the official said.

The official said the statement was based on downgraded U.S. intelligence.

(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments