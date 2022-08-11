Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant near Enerhodar

FILE PHOTO: A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

 Alexander Ermochenko

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States supports calls for a demilitarized zone around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after fighting involving Russian and Ukrainian forces in the vicinity of the plant, a State Department spokesperson said on Thursday.

“Fighting near a nuclear plant is dangerous and irresponsible – and we continue to call on Russia to cease all military operations at or near Ukrainian nuclear facilities and return full control to Ukraine, and support Ukrainian calls for a demilitarized zone around the nuclear power plant," the spokesperson said.

UN secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier on Thursday called for an immediate end to military activity near the facility, Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis; Editing by Mark Porter)

