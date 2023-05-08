By Mike Stone

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States announced on Tuesday a new $1.2 billion military aid package for Ukraine that will include air defense systems, ammunition and funds for training, the Pentagon said.

Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funds will be used to purchase the weapons, allowing President Joe Biden's administration to buy weapons from industry rather than pull them from U.S. stocks. Delivery of the weapons and systems depends on their availability and production timeline.

In the package, Ukraine will receive additional air defense systems and munitions as well as the technology to integrate Western air defense launchers, missiles and radars with Ukraine's native defense systems. The funds will pay for 155-mm Howitzer ammunition, counter-drone ammunition, satellite imagery and various types of training, the Pentagon said.

So far in fiscal 2023, the Department of Defense has provided $5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine under the USAI in four separate tranches. In fiscal 2022, the U.S. put $6.3 billion worth of USAI funds to work buying for Ukraine's defense.

The U.S. has also rushed more than $35 billion worth of weapons to Ukraine using Presidential Drawdown Authority, which authorizes the president to transfer articles and services from U.S. stocks without congressional approval during an emergency.

Tuesday's military aid comes as Congress and the White House debate ways to avoid a default on the nation's debt, with many Republicans demanding sharp cuts in domestic spending in exchange for lifting the debt limit.

However, members of both parties insist they support continued aid for Ukraine including top Republicans House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell, the top Republican in the Senate.

