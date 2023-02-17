WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lines of communication between the U.S. and Chinese military are "unfortunately" closed, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Friday.

"Unfortunately, the military lines aren't open," Kirby said, speaking of discussions between American and Chinese officials following the recent U.S. downing of a Chinese spy balloon. "And that's really what we would like to see amended," he told a White House briefing.

It is not the "right time" for U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to travel to China, Kirby also said. Blinken's planned trip to China earlier this month was postponed after the balloon was shot down.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)