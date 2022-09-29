FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the headquarters of the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C.

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the headquarters of the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

 Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 4-0 Thursday on to adopt new rules to address the growing risks of orbital debris to space exploration.

The FCC voted to shorten the period required for satellites in low-Earth orbit for post-mission disposal from 25 years to five years.

"It will mean more accountability and less risk of collisions that increase orbital debris and the likelihood of space communication failures," FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said. 

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

