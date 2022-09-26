A sign in front of Department of Commerce building is seen before an expected report of new home sales numbers in Washington

FILE PHOTO: A sign in front of Department of Commerce building is seen before an expected report of new home sales numbers in Washington, U.S., January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 JOSHUA ROBERTS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday it had added a fourth Iranian cargo plane serving Russia to a list of aircraft believed to violate U.S. export controls under Biden administration sanctions.

The department added three Iranian cargo planes to the list on Sept. 19. The fourth plane belongs to Iran's Saha Airlines, which is owned by Iran's air force, the department said in a statement.

The plane added to the list on Monday has flown into Russia without proper Commerce Department authorization, the statement said.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Rami Ayyub; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

