ZURICH (Reuters) - The International Atomic Energy Agency said it was seeking information about the director general of Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant whom the state-owned company in charge of the plant said was detained by a Russian patrol.

"We have contacted Russian authorities and are requesting clarifications," a spokesperson for the IAEA, the U.N. nuclear watchdog, said in response to a query on Saturday.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments