FILE PHOTO - 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly

FILE PHOTO - United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks during a high level meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the situation amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 22, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

 Brendan McDermid

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the truce agreed in Ethiopia on Wednesday as a "welcome first step" that he hoped would bring solace to civilians after two years of war, according to a U.N. spokesman.

"It is very much a welcome first step, which we hope can start to bring some solace to the millions of Ethiopian civilians that have really suffered during this conflict," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; writing by Ismail Shakil; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments