FILE PHOTO: NATO holds ceremony to mark Sweden's and Finland's application for membership in Brussels

FILE PHOTO: A view of the flags of Finland, NATO and Sweden during a ceremony to mark Sweden's and Finland's application for membership in Brussels, Belgium, May 18, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

 JOHANNA GERON

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - More than two-thirds of the U.S. Senate approved on Wednesday Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO, the most significant expansion of the 30-member alliance since the 1990s as it faces the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

As voting continued, the tally was 74 to 1, easily surpassing the two-thirds majority of 67 votes required to support ratification of the two countries' accession documents.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; additional reporting by Rose Horowitch; Editing by Leslie Adler)

