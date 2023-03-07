MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Two of four Americans who went missing on Friday in the Mexican northern border state of Tamaulipas are alive, and two are dead, the state governor said on Tuesday.

"It's been confirmed by the attorney general's office, of the four, two of them have died, there's one person injured, and the other person is alive," Tamaulipas Governor Americo Villarreal said on a call with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador as the president gave his daily news conference.

ABC News on Monday named the four people as Latavia "Tay" McGee, Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown and Eric James Williams.

Authorities said that a Mexican bystander was killed when the four were abducted last week.

Separately, a Mexican official told Reuters that two of the men had been found dead. The woman and another man were alive, safe and in the hands of authorities, the official said.

Lopez Obrador said one person was in custody in relation to the kidnapping in Tamaulipas, which has long been one of the most violent states in Mexico.

The four Americans were in a white minivan when they entered the border city of Matamoros, Tamaulipas, on Friday.

Gunmen fired on the passengers shortly after they crossed into Mexico and then herded them into another vehicle before fleeing the scene, according to the U.S. embassy in Mexico.

