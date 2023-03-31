OTTAWA (Reuters) - The six bodies recovered by police on Thursday in a marshy area of the St. Lawrence River in Quebec came from two different families seeking to enter clandestinely into the United States, police said on Friday, adding that an infant was still missing.

"The six individuals are believed to be from two families, one of Romanian descent and the other believed to be citizens of India," Lee-Ann O'Brien, deputy chief of Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service, told reporters in a news conference.

"Police believe one infant from the Romanian family has not been located and we'll continue searching. All are believed to have been attempting illegal entry into the US from Canada," O'Brien added.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer)