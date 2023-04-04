By Tyler Clifford and Julia Harte

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Hundreds of Donald Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters on Tuesday swarmed the streets around the courthouse in New York City where the former president was due to be arraigned on charges related to a hush-money payment to a porn star.

Hours before Trump turned himself in on Tuesday afternoon, crowds of people whistled, shouted and raised placards in support of Trump, who has already announced his candidacy for president in 2024.

Separated by barricades from the Trump crowd, counter-protesters celebrated the former president's indictment with signs that said "Lock him up!", a reference to a chant often directed at Trump's opponent Hillary Clinton during his successful presidential campaign in 2016.

A large group of reporters watched a scene punctuated by the sounds of drums, cowbells, whistles and horns.

Republican firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene, a U.S. representative from Georgia who backed Trump's false claims that he won the 2020 election, made a brief appearance outside the Manhattan courthouse, where she had promised to lead a pro-Trump rally hosted by the New York Young Republicans Club.

"I would like to thank patriotic Trump supporters who are here today," Greene said through a megaphone, eliciting cheers and chants of "U-S-A!"

In a chaotic scene, she spoke for a few minutes and then left swiftly in a white SUV as counter-protesters heckled her and others apparently whistled in support.

George Santos, an embattled freshman congressman from New York who has drawn calls from fellow Republicans to step down over his fabrications about his background, also appeared briefly at the rally to show support for Trump but departed quickly.

Some protesters donned costumes, including a Trump supporter wearing a mask in the shape of President Joe Biden's face, and a Trump detractor dressed as the former president in a black and white striped prison jumpsuit.

Trump, 76, was driven in a motorcade from Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan to the courthouse at around 1:30 PM. He waved in the direction of the crowds in the park across from the courthouse before stepping inside.

He is set to become the first current or former U.S. president to be charged with a crime. A Manhattan grand jury indicted him last week in a case stemming from an alleged payment to porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election to silence her claim that Trump had an affair with her. Though the specific charges have yet to be disclosed publicly, Trump has said he is innocent and intends to plead not guilty.

A crowd of about a dozen anti-Trump demonstrators had gathered near Trump Tower to see him be driven off to be arrested, with signs that said “Tick Tock Times Up!” and shaking celebratory cowbells.

Kim Britt, 69, was among the first dozen anti-Trump demonstrators who showed up. Nearby, a handful of Trump supporters stood outnumbered and cheered as a red-hatted Trump impersonator drove past in a limousine, flanked by a pickup truck flying several pro-Trump and anti-Biden flags.

“If anyone is above the law, then we’re not going to get anywhere,” said Britt, a retired registered nurse from Manhattan, who recalled protesting at the same intersection six years ago when Trump was first elected.

