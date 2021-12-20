FILE PHOTO: New York State Attorney General Letitia James speaks after receiving endorsements from Westchester County leaders for her bid for New York governor in White Plains, New York, U.S., December 2, 2021. REUTERS/Joy Malone
FILE PHOTO: Former President Donald Trump speaks to his supporters during the Save America Rally at the Sarasota Fairgrounds in Sarasota, Florida, U.S. July 3, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
OCTAVIO JONES
(Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump has sued New York state Attorney General Letitia James, seeking to halt her long-running investigation of his business practices, The New York Times reported Monday.