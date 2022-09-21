Donald Trump holds rally in Ohio

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. president Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, U.S., September 17, 2022. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

 GAELEN MORSE

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican former President Donald Trump blasted New York's attorney general for suing him, several of his adult children and his company for financial fraud on Wednesday, calling the move a political "witch hunt."

Trump, in a post on his social media network, also called New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is Black, "a racist" and "a fraud" but did not directly address the allegations of the civil lawsuit, which accuses the Trump Organization of wrongdoing in preparing Trump's annual statements of financial condition from 2011 to 2021.

(Reporting by Washington newsroom)

