FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump departs Trump Tower two days after FBI agents searched his Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach home, in New York City

FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump departs Trump Tower two days after FBI agents searched his Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach home, in New York City, New york, U.S., August 10, 2022. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado/File Photo

 DAVID DEE DELGADO

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Attorneys for Donald Trump said in a court filing on Friday that all documents seized in an FBI search of the former president's Florida home should be reviewed by a special master, including those with classified markings, a position opposed by the Justice Department.

In the filing, Trump's attorneys and the Justice Department each proposed two different names to serve as an independent arbiter known as a special master.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Caitlin Webber)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments