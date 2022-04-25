NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New York judge on Monday held former President Donald Trump in contempt for failing to comply with a subpoena for documents in the state attorney general's civil probe into his business practices.

Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump to pay a fine of $10,000 per day, according to the Associated Press.

“Mr. Trump, I know you take your business seriously, and I take mine seriously,” Engoron said before issuing the ruling from the bench in a Manhattan courtroom, following a hearing.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, had asked the court to hold Trump in contempt after he missed a March 31 court-imposed deadline to turn over documents. The judge said a contempt finding was appropriate because Trump and his lawyers’ hadn’t shown that they had conducted a proper search for the records sought by the subpoena.

Trump, a Republican, has been fighting James in court over her investigation, which he has called a politically motivated “witch hunt.”

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York)

