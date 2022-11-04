Steve Bannon, former White House chief strategist under former President Trump, departs his sentencing hearing in Washington

FILE PHOTO: Steve Bannon, former White House chief strategist under former President Donald Trump, who was found guilty of contempt of Congress charges in July for refusing a subpoena about the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, speaks to reporters after his sentencing hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S. October 21, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

 JONATHAN ERNST

(Reuters) -Steve Bannon, a one-time adviser to former President Donald Trump, filed formal notice in federal court on Friday that he would appeal his conviction and sentence on two counts of contempt of Congress

Bannon was found guilty in

July on two counts of contempt of Congress for failing to provide documents or testimony to a House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

In October a federal judge sentenced the 68-year-old political strategist to four months in prison. The judge, who also fined him $6,500, allowed him to defer serving his sentence while he pursued appeals.

Bannon, who served as Trump's chief White House strategist in 2017, helped articulate the "America First" populism and stout opposition to immigration that in part defined Trump's presidency.

Bannon has also played an instrumental role in conservative media and has promoted right-wing causes and candidates in the United States and abroad.

(Reporting by Dan WhitcombEditing by Chris Reese)

