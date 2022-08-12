FILE PHOTO: Trump says FBI agents raided his Florida home

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home after Trump said that FBI agents raided it, in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. August 9, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello

 MARCO BELLO

(Reuters) - A warrant to search Donald Trump's Florida home earlier this week gave U.S. federal agents authority to seize documents and records constituting evidence of items illegally possessed, Fox News reported.

The warrant gave agents the authority to seize "all physical documents and records constituting evidence, contraband, fruits of crime, or other items illegally possessed" in violation of U.S. Code, including documents with classification markings and presidential records created between Jan. 20, 2017 and Jan. 20, 2021, Fox News reported, citing documents it reviewed.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh)

