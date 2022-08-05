FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Trump attends rally in Prescott Valley

(Reuters) - Kari Lake, a former news anchor who has embraced former President Donald Trump's false claims of voter fraud, has been projected to win the Republican nomination for Arizona governor, according to Edison Research.

Lake has promised to try to enact a slew of election measures if elected in November's general election, including eliminating vote-counting machines and banning voting by mail.

Edison Research projected Lake's victory late on Thursday.

