FILE PHOTO: Trump visits the U.S.-Mexico border

FILE PHOTO: GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn waits near the stage ahead of a visit from former U.S. President Donald Trump and Texas Governor Greg Abbott along the U.S.-Mexico border in Pharr, Texas, U.S. June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare/File Photo

 CALLAGHAN O'HARE

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - First-term U.S. congressman Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, an ally of former President Donald Trump who has drawn the ire of fellow Republicans over controversial remarks and a nude video, conceded to party primary challenger Chuck Edwards in his House of Representatives race, local news outlet WRAL and CNN reported on Tuesday.

Edwards, a North Carolina state senator, will now face a Democratic opponent in the Nov. 8 general election in North Carolina's 11th congressional district. Cawthorn, endorsed by Trump despite a series of controversies, is at age 26 the youngest member of Congress.

(Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Will Dunham and Ross Colvin)

