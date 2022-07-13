FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump, his daughter and White House Senior Advisor Ivanka Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr. and Donald Jr.'s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, walk to board Air Force One at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Marietta, Georgia, after a campaign rally in Dalton, Georgia, U.S., on the eve of the run-off election to decide both of Georgia's Senate seats, January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo