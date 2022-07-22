A container ship is seen leaving the Port of Oakland, California

FILE PHOTO: An almost empty container ship is seen leaving the Port of Oakland as truck drivers continue protesting against California's new law known as AB5, in Oakland, California, U.S., July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

 CARLOS BARRIA

(Reuters) - Truckers protesting California's new "gig worker" law blockaded California's third-busiest seaport for the third straight day on Friday, delaying agricultural exports and adding to U.S. supply chain headaches.

Truck entry gates at all four Port of Oakland marine terminals are closed. Oakland International Container Terminal (OICT), which handles about 70% of the port's container cargo, is shuttered while the remaining three are doing some ship work, a port spokesperson said.

Truckers at the Port of Oakland began protesting the law formally known as AB5 on Monday.

Independent drivers at the port say the law would force them to shoulder hefty costs or become employees. They want Governor Gavin Newsom to grant them an exemption from the law, which sets tougher standards for classifying workers as independent contractors.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments