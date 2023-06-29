HOUSTON (Reuters) - Rapper Travis Scott will not face criminal charges in the deaths of 10 fans at a 2021 concert in Houston, according to local media reports on Thursday.

A Texas grand jury meeting in Houston declined to prefer charges against Scott in the deaths of the 10 who were crushed in the crowd at the November 2021 concert, the Houston Chronicle newspaper reported on its website.

Scott still faces multiple civil suits over the deaths and thousands of injuries stemming from the concert, at which rapper Drake also performed.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Daniel Wallis)