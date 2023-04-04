FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington, March 18, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed

 Jason Reed

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is seen done raising interest rates and starting to cut them in the summer, after a government report on Tuesday showed U.S. job openings in February dropped to the lowest level in nearly two years.

Prices of fed funds futures after the monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, was released reflected a jump in bets by traders of rates remaining unchanged in May.

Traders now currently see a roughly 57% probability of no move following the May 2-3 meeting, compared to about a 43% change the day before. They forecast about a 43% change of a 25 basis point rate increase.

The Fed is also seen starting to ease policy as early as July, cutting its benchmark rate to near 4% by the end of the year, based on pricing of interest-rate futures. 

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Ann Saphir; Editing by Franklin Paul)

Load comments

To our readers:
In the past, we made the announcement that comments would be reserved for subscribers only. Due to various technology issues, that has not worked seamlessly.  As a result, we are eliminating comments on gazette.com as of April 5, 2023.  Commenting is still available and encouraged for our subscribers on our E-Edition. Not a subscriber? Click HERE to get started.