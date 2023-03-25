WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said he was back at home on Saturday and had completed inpatient physical therapy after suffering a concussion when he tripped and fell at a Washington, D.C., hotel this month.

"I'm going to follow the advice of my physical therapists and spend the next few days working for Kentuckians and (Republicans) from home," McConnell, 81, said in a statement.

"I look forward to returning in person to the Senate soon."

The Republican leader, who was first elected to represent Kentucky in the Senate in 1984, tripped at a dinner event on March 8 and was admitted to a hospital for treatment of a concussion and a minor rib fracture.

He remained in hospital until March 13, when he moved to a rehabilitation facility to regain strength.

His absence from the Senate came as Democratic President Joe Biden and Republicans, who control the House of Representatives, remained locked in a standoff over the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling.

A lack of progress in talks has raised concern about a possible default over the summer.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub)