NEW YORK (Reuters) - The largest U.S. oil trade group said on Tuesday that it has "significant concerns" that the Biden administration is considering limiting fuel exports to lower consumer prices and urged top officials to take the option off the table, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters.

The American Petroleum Institute's letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is the latest clash between the oil industry and the Biden administration over who's to blame for high energy prices.

(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw)

