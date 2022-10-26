Israel's President Isaac Herzog Visits

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks on during a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, not pictured, in Washington, DC, on October 25, 2022. Stefani Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS

 POOL

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Canada on Thursday and Friday to discuss shared goals including the war in Ukraine, the humanitarian crisis in Haiti and cooperation on migration and refugee resettlement, the State Department said.

Blinken will meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly and visit Ottawa and Montreal, the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments