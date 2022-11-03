Pattanan Mumklang's mother Kanitha Koonthawee, 28, and grandmother Saowanee Donchot, 52, scatter the ashes of Pattanan Mumklang (known as "Model"), 4, who was killed in a mass shooting at a daycare centre in the town of Uthai Sawan, into the sea at the Royal Navy base in Sattahip, in Chonburi province, Thailand, October 24, 2022. The chubby-cheeked girl with a toothy smile had dreamed of seeing the sea and playing in its waves. Her grandmother had promised they would visit this year. But on Oct. 6, Model and many of her classmates were murdered at their nursery by a former police officer, in the world's deadliest killing of children in recent years. Now, several weeks later, her family traveled to the coast to scatter her ashes. "Finally, I can bring you here," Saowanee said through tears. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha