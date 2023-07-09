Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer at the Vatican

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis announced on Sunday that he would induct 21 churchmen to the high rank of cardinal in September.

The following are set to become cardinals:

Cardinal Electors under 80

1 - Archbishop Robert Prevost, American, Vatican official, head of the Dicastery for Bishops

2 - Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, Italian, Vatican official, head of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches

3 - Archbishop Víctor Fernández, Argentine, Vatican official, head of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith

4 - Archbishop Emil Tscherrig, Swiss, Vatican ambassador to Italy

5 - Archbishop Christophe Pierre, French, Vatican ambassador to the United States

6 - Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Italian, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem

7 - Archbishop Stephen Brislin, South African, Archbishop of Cape Town

8 - Archbishop Ángel Rossi, Argentine, Archbishop of Córdoba

9 - Archbishop Luis Aparicio, Colombian, Archbishop of Bogotá

10 - Archbishop Grzegorz Ryś, Polish, Archbishop of Lodz

11 - Archbishop Stephen Mulla, Sudanese, Archbishop of Juba, South Sudan

12 - Archbishop José Cano, Spanish, Archbishop of Madrid

13 - Archbishop Protase Rugambwa, Tanzanian, Archbishop of Tabora

14 - Bishop Sebastian Francis, Malaysian, Bishop of Penang

15 - Bishop Stephen Chow Sau-Yan, Bishop of Hong Kong

16 - Archbishop François-Xavier Bustillo, Spanish-French, Bishop of Ajaccio, Corsica.

17 - Bishop Américo Alves Aguiar, Portuguese, Auxiliary Bishop of Lisbon

18 - Father Ángel Fernández Artime, Spanish, head of the Salesian order

Over 80 and not eligible to enter a conclave

19 - Archbishop Agostino Marchetto, Italian, former Vatican diplomat

20 - Archbishop Diego Padrón Sánchez, Venezuelan, Archbishop Emeritus of Cumaná.

21- Father Luis Dri, Argentine priest

