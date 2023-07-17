BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's election-winning Move Forward Party is willing to adjust the pace of its ambitious reform agenda if it can form the next government, prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

Party leader Pita, 42, will contest a parliamentary vote on the premiership on Wednesday for the second time, after failing last week to win the required backing of more than half of the legislature.

