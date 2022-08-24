FILE PHOTO: Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha attends a weekly cabinet meeting in Bangkok

FILE PHOTO: Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha attends a weekly cabinet meeting ahead of a Constitutional Court decision on when his eight-year PM terms ends at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, August 23, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

 ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's constitutional court on Wednesday suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha from official duties starting Aug 24 after it decided to hear a petition to review his legally mandated eight-year term limit.

The court announced the move in a written statement sent to media. It was unclear when it would deliver a final ruling on the petition brought by the main opposition party.

Prayuth took power in 2014 when he led a coup to overthrow an elected government.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan is expected to take over as interim leader of the Southeast Asian country.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat, Panu Wongcha-um; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor and John Geddie)

