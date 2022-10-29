BAGHDAD (Reuters) -Ten people were killed and more than 20 wounded in an explosion in east Baghdad on Saturday, according to security and medical sources.

The explosion took place near a football stadium and a café, when an explosive device attached to a vehicle in the area detonated, leading to another explosion of a gas tanker that was close by, the security sources said.

Most of the victims were football players who were at the stadium.

(Reporting by Baghdad Bureau;;Editing by Alison Williams and Chris Reese)

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments