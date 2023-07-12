By Huw Jones

LONDON (Reuters) - Global shares hit new highs for 2023 on Thursday, buoyed by hopes that slowing U.S. inflation will convince the Federal Reserve to hit the pause button on interest rate hikes after this month.

U.S. stock index futures were firmer ahead of the opening bell on Wall Street, the main indexes poised to build on Wednesday's sharp gains after data showed that consumer prices rose modestly in June, registering the smallest annual increase in more than two years.

Bets that the Fed could soon end its monetary tightening campaign sent the dollar to its lowest since April 2022, and pushed the yield on two-year U.S. Treasury note to a nearly four-week low.

Interest rate futures showed markets have fully priced in another rate hike from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) later this month, but expectations of any further increases have faded.

The softer dollar helped gold prices advance to near one-month highs, while oil prices hovered above $80 a barrel.

Investors will scrutinise U.S. producer prices and jobless claims due on Thursday for further evidence to back a disinflationary narrative that is helping stocks advance.

The MSCI All Country stock index was up 0.5% at 691 points, hitting a new high for the year. It is up 13.5% so far in 2023, though still not wiping out all of the near 20% loss in 2022.

Stocks and bonds in Asia on rallied in response to the U.S. inflation news, while in Europe, the STOXX index added 0.7% to Wednesday's gains, bringing its advance for the year to 8%.

Eren Osman, managing director of wealth management at Arbuthnot Latham & Co, said the U.S. inflation news was encouraging, though markets will be scrutinising the U.S. jobless claims data for signs of continued softening to underpin the disinflation story.

"Let's give it a little cheer, but I wouldn't start to extrapolate that to mean job done and no more hikes," Osman said.

"There is at least one more hike coming out of the Fed, but I do think it means investors should feel very comfortable about looking to add duration to their portfolios now, and that is something we are looking to do ourselves. The risk is really to the downside here from yields," Osman said.

Stocks, however, may have seen the best part of this year already and face headwinds from pressure on consumers and on jobs, he added.

DISMAL CHINA DATA

Investors in Asia shook off dismal China trade data, which showed both exports and imports contracted at a worse-than-expected pace last month, betting that the latest bad news will trigger more stimulus measures.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan surged 1.9%, bolstered by a 2.6% jump in Hong Kong's Hang Seng index and a 1.6% gain in Australia's resources-heavy shares.

Japan's Nikkei rose 1.5%.

Chinese tech giants listed in Hong Kong rallied 3.8% after Premier Li Qiang urged the companies to support a slowing economy, adding to signs that a years-long crackdown on the sector is over.

Bonds heaved a sigh of relief after a rout last week sent global yields sharply higher. The 10-year Treasury yield eased to 3.8319%, having dived from a seven-month top of 4.0940% on Friday.

Rate-sensitive two-year yields slipped to 4.6745%.

The Japanese yen, which had come under massive selling pressure due to Japan's ultra easy monetary stance, gained more than 6 yen on the dollar in nine sessions and was last at 138.565 per dollar.

Oil prices traded near the highest in two months on a soft U.S. dollar. Brent crude futures rose 0.2% to $80.27 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were slightly firmer at $75.80.

Gold prices were up 0.1% at $1,959 per ounce.

(Reporting by Huw Jones, additional reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Lincoln Feast, Kim Coghill, William Maclean and Chizu Nomiyama)