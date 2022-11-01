FILE PHOTO: The Met Gala 2018 Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination

By Rich McKay

(Reuters) -Takeoff, a member of the influential rap group Migos, was shot and killed at a party held at a Houston bowling alley early on Tuesday.

Takeoff, 28, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was found dead at the scene at about 2:40 a.m. (0640 GMT), police said. Two others, a male and female in their 20s, were also shot but were expected to recover.

The rapper was a key member of the trendsetting Atlanta-based hip hop trio, which had a string of chart-topping hits, including "Bad and Boujee" featuring rapper Lil Uzi Vert, "MotorSport" and "Walk It Talk It."

"Takeoff was not only a brilliant musical artist with unlimited talent but also a uniquely kind and gentle soul," his attorney Drew Findling said.

At least 40 people were at the party when the shooting occurred, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said during a briefing. He asked witnesses to call police with information.

"Every brother and sister in the neighborhood, we're asking you to step up" for justice, Finner said.

The chief said police have no reason to believe that Takeoff was involved in any criminal activity, but said the shooting was not a random event.

"At least two people were pulling triggers." Finner said. "Take my word, we will find out who is responsible."

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also pleaded witnesses to come forward. "We intend to solve this," he said. "Too many young black men are getting killed. Pray for the family."

A second member of Migos - Quavo, 31, whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall - was at the party but was not hurt, Rolling Stone reported. A third member, Takeoff's cousin Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was not there.

Police have not offered a motive for the shooting other than saying there was an argument at the party.

Grief over the death of Takeoff, an Atlanta native, flooded the internet in the hours after the first reports emerged.

"Dead over dice. We are better than this. Black men deserve to grow old," Mayor Khalid Kamau of South Fulton, an Atlanta suburb, wrote on Twitter.

Takeoff is the latest rap artist to have been killed by gun violence in recent years, following Nipsey Hussle, Pop Smoke and King Von.

In 2019, Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was gunned down outside his store in South Los Angeles. Hu$$le, as his professional name was stylized, was known for his "Bullets Ain't Got No Name" series.

New York rapper Pop Smoke was fatally shot during a home invasion in Hollywood Hills, California, in 2020. His real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson and he was known for “Meet the Woo 2."

Dayvon Daquan Bennett, known professionally as King Von, was fatally shot in 2020 outside an Atlanta hookah lounge after an argument.

(Reporting by Rich McKay; Editing by Frank McGurty, Angus MacSwan, Bill Berkrot and Jonathan Oatis)

