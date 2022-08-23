FILE PHOTO - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen speaks to member of the House of Representatives of Japan Keiji Furuya and other members of the delegation

FILE PHOTO - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen speaks to member of the House of Representatives of Japan Keiji Furuya and other members of the delegation at the presidential office in Taipei, Taiwan in this handout image released August 23, 2022. Taiwan Presidential Office/Handout via REUTERS

 TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE

TAIPEI (Reuters) - A heavy price would be paid for invading or trying to invade Taiwan and it would be condemned by the international community, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday.

"What we have to do is to let the enemy understand that Taiwan has the determination and preparation to defend the country, as well as the ability to defend itself," Tsai told military officers, in comments released by her office.

"A heavy price will be paid for invading Taiwan or attempting to invade Taiwan, and it will be strongly condemned by the international community."

(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard, editing by Ed Osmond)

