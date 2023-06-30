STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's prime minister said on Friday his Hungarian counterpart had assured him that Budapest would not delay the Nordic country's NATO accession, following reports that Hungary's parliament would delay a ratification of the membership.

Sweden applied last year to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine but Turkey and Hungary have so far blocked ratification.

Sweden hopes to become member at a July 11-12 NATO summit, but according to a schedule released on Thursday the Hungarian parliament will not vote on the membership next week.

Earlier this week a Hungarian opposition party member said lawmakers of the ruling parties at a committee meeting did not support putting the vote on the agenda for next week.

"I spoke to (Prime Minister) Viktor Orban yesterday and he confirmed very clearly that what he said to me last time still applies," Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Friday.

"Hungary will not delay Sweden's ratification process in any way," he told reporters. Kristersson did not specify whether Orban's comments implied a vote could take place before the NATO summit in Vilnius.

Asked about international protests this week - including protests on Thursday in front of the Swedish embassy in Baghdad after a man burned a Koran outside a mosque in Stockholm, Kristersson said:

"I think there are many people who have reason to reflect. Of course, it is completely unacceptable for people to enter Swedish embassies in other countries illegally."

"I also think that we should come to our senses in Sweden. This is a serious security policy situation and there is no reason to insult other people," Kristersson said.

Swedish police charged the man who burned the Koran with agitation against an ethnic or national group. In a newspaper interview, the man described himself as an Iraqi refugee seeking to ban the holy book.

