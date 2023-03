ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - A suicide bomb blast killed nine policemen in southwest Pakistan on Monday, a police spokesperson said.

Mehmood Khan Notizai told Reuters another 15 policemen were wounded.

The is the latest in a series of attacks on police personnel in Pakistan.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad in Islamaba, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; editing by Miral Fahmy)