By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as Treasury yields jumped after manufacturing data indicated stubbornly high inflation, while comments from Federal Reserve policymakers maintained a hawkish policy stance.

The yield on 10-year notes topped 4% for the first time since November, reaching a high of 4.006%, after the Institute for Supply Management's survey showed U.S. manufacturing contracted in February and prices for raw materials increased last month.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 9.4 basis points at 4.891% after reaching 4.904%, its highest since 2007.

"Partly news and partly investors always like to look at a threshold, so with bonds going over 4% that is some kind of psychological barrier," said Melissa Brown, global head of applied research at Qontigo in New York.

"The general news certainly hasn't been particularly conducive to strong stock markets."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36.09 points, or 0.11%, to 32,620.61, the S&P 500 lost 17.55 points, or 0.44%, to 3,952.6 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 66.66 points, or 0.58%, to 11,388.89.

Losses on the Dow were muted, as Caterpillar shares rose 3.30% after the construction equipment maker said it had reached a tentative deal with a union that represents workers at four of its facilities.

Traders of futures tied to the Fed's policy rate added to bets that the U.S. central bank will raise its benchmark rate to a range of 5.5%-5.75% by September, from the current range of 4.5%-4.75%.

Further fueling concerns about central bank aggressiveness, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, a voter in the rate-setting committee in 2023, said he is "open-minded" on either a 25 basis point or a 50 basis point rate hike in March. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said in an essay that while a federal funds rate between 5% to 5.25% would be adequate, the policy would have to remain tight "until well into 2024" until inflation is clearly subsiding.

After a strong January, the main U.S. benchmarks stumbled in February on growing expectations the Fed will increase rates more than initially thought as segments of the economy such as the labor market remain tight, while inflation has not ebbed as quickly as anticipated.

U.S. monthly payrolls and consumer prices data in the coming days will further help investors gauge the path of rates ahead of the March 21-22 meeting, when the Fed is largely seen hiking rates by 25 basis points.

Energy and materials sectors were among the few winners in the session as commodity prices gained after data showed China's manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than a decade as the country continues to leave its COVID-19 restrictions behind.

Tesla Inc slipped 1.67% ahead of its investor day event. The electric automaker is readying a production revamp of its top-selling Model Y, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the plan.

Novavax Inc tumbled 26.84% after the COVID-19 vaccine maker raised doubts about its ability to remain in business and announced plans to slash spending as it prepares for a fall vaccination campaign.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.42-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.24-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 8 new 52-week highs and 13 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 70 new highs and 102 new lows.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Aurora Ellis)