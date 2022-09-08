Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon arrives to surrender, in New York

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's White House chief strategist Steve Bannon arrives to surrender at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office in New York, U.S., September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

 ANDREW KELLY

(Reuters) - Steve Bannon, a onetime top strategist to former U.S. President Donald Trump, surrendered on Thursday to New York authorities to face state charges in a new indictment.

Bannon, 68, is expected to be indicted in connection with a fundraising drive, known as "We Build the Wall," to help build Trump's signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

He had been previously charged by federal prosecutors in connection with that drive, but was dismissed from that case after receiving a presidential pardon from Trump.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

