(Reuters) - Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Saturday that an agreement with the International Monetary Fund has been pushed back to September due to the unrest over the past weeks, the Associated Press reported.

Wickremesinghe, in his first speech since he was elected by parliament, said even though he when prime minister had aimed to reach an agreement by early August, it has now been pushed back by a month, the report said.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

