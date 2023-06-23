(Reuters) - Elon Musk’s SpaceX is offering to sell insider shares at a price that would raise the company’s valuation to about $150 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

In January, the company was valued at $137 billion after raising $750 million in a funding round, according to a report from CNBC.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)