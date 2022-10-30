Reactions after Halloween festival stampede, in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo promised on Monday a thorough investigation into the Halloween crush over the weekend that killed more than 150 people in the capital, Seoul.

The government would make necessary changes to prevent such an accident from happening again, Han said in remarks during the opening part of a meeting that was broadcast live.

Scores of mostly young people were crushed to death when a crowd surged in alleyways in Seoul's Itaewon district during Halloween festivities on Saturday night, prompting national mourning and a search for answers.

Han said the official death toll had risen to 154.

