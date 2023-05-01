INCHEON, South Korea (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister said on Tuesday that the trilateral cooperation between South Korea, Japan and China has became more important as the global economy stands at an inflection point.

Minister Choo Kyung-ho said such cooperation would not only help the three countries, which account for more than 20% of the world economy, but also the Asian region and the world, during his opening remarks at a trilateral meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors.

The countries' economic leaders met on the sidelines of the Asian Development Bank's annual meeting of the board of governors held in Incheon, South Korea.

