WASHINGTON (Reuters) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem on Tuesday won the Republican nomination to seek a second term, defeating challenger Steven Haugaard, a member of the South Dakota House of Representatives.
Noem, who has been mentioned as a possible vice presidential running-mate if former President Donald Trump seeks election again in 2024, is favored to win the Nov. 8 general election in this solidly Republican state.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Scott Malone and Alistair Bell)